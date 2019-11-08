The Post travels to the Thumb





TJ Norris of Solon Township, traveled with husband Ken to the Thumb Region of Michigan to get one last road trip in before the snows. While the main display at the Sanilac Petroglyphs, just south of Port Austin, was closed for the winter, there was still a good hike in the woods and enough petroglyphs visible to give a good reason to come back.

Thanks to TJ and Ken for taking us with you!

Are you going on vacation? Be sure to take along a printed edition of the Post and get someone to snap a photo of you or your family with it. Send it to us along with some info about your trip (where you went, who went along, what you saw) and send the photo and info to news@cedarspringspost.com. We will print as space allows. If you forget the Post, please do not photoshop it into the photo. Just take it with you next time!

