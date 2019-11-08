Red Flannel photo contest winners

The Red Flannel Festival has announced the winners of their Red Flannel Festival Photo contest.
“We had so many great pictures, it was hard to choose,” said RFF President Nancy Deyman. In fact, it was so hard, they also chose a fourth place winner.
Winning first place and $100 was Jennifer Swift with her photos of kids at the lumberjack show.
Elaine Horvath took both second and third place ($50 and and $25) with her photos of wood cutting at the lumberjack show and a family walking down Main Street.
Taking fourth place and winning $15 was Cynthia Brown with her photo of a Red Flannel merchandise display. “We are also going to use her picture for our Christmas Cards!” said Deyman.
Congratulations to the winners!