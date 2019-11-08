



Man wanted for credit card fraud. Photos courtesy of Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office.





The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in at least five counties for using a fraudulent credit card. The thefts started in Septemeber.

He has used a credit card in multiple counties with multiple local victims.

Businesses he shopped at include Walmart, Wesco, and Menards in Big Rapids (Mecosta County); Walmart in Cadillac (Wexford County); Wesco in Evart (Osceola County); Home Depot in Mt. Pleasant (Isabella County); and Carrow’s Supermarket in Farwell (Clare County).

Surveillance footage shows the man and the truck he was driving. If you can identify him please contact the Detective Bureau at the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office by calling 231.592.0150.

