Jacob Todd Brewer, age 28 of Cedar Springs, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Jake was born in Lansing on December 1, 1990 and graduated from Cedar Springs High School in 2009 where he loved playing football. He worked for many years at CS Manufacturing and was presently working as a builder. He loved being outdoors fishing and hunting. Jake was very respectful and had a big heart and loved spending time with friends and family. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Russell Holliday; and grandmother, Dorothy Parker. Jake is survived by his wife, Brandie Brewer; his sons, Matthew Todd Brewer and John Taverus Major; his father, Todd Brewer; his mother and stepfather, Terri and Jeff Parker; his siblings, Brandi Brewer, Tylllor Parker, Amy Brewer, and Tayllor Parker; his grandparents, Tom and June Brewer, Janet Holliday, and LD Parker; and many aunts uncles, nieces and nephews. There will be a time of visitation from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019, at Pederson Funeral Home, 127 N. Monroe Street NE, Rockford, MI 49341. The funeral service to celebrate Jake’s life will take place at 10:30am on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Rockford Reformed Church, 4890 11 Mile Rd NE, Rockford, MI 49341. Immediately following the service a graveside service will take place in Elmwood Cemetery in Cedar Springs followed by a luncheon and time of fellowship at the American Legon in Cedar Springs, 80 S. Main Street – Cedar Springs, MI – 49319.

Arrangements by Pederson Funeral Home, Rockford https://www.pedersonfuneralhome.com