At Sunday School, they were teaching how God created everything, including human beings. Little Johnny, a child in the Kindergarten class, seemed especially intent when they told him how Eve was created out of one of Adam’s ribs. Later in the week, his mother noticed him lying down clutching his side.

“Johnny, what is the matter?” she asked.

Little Johnny groaned and responded, “I have a pain in my side. I think I’m going to have a wife!”