Michigan Youth Challenge Academy Orientation





BATTLE CREEK, Mich.—The Michigan Youth Challenge Academy, a free-of-cost, residential education program for teenagers struggling in school, will be hosting an informational orientation in Grand Rapids on Saturday, November 23. Qualified candidates are between the ages of 16 and 18 and must voluntarily apply to the program, which applies the military model to alternative education.

The Michigan Youth Challenge Academy (MYCA) offers youth a chance to take control of their future by providing life skills, educational opportunities and job preparation. Cadets may earn a high school diploma, GED, or recover credits over the 22-week residential phase. They also engage in activities to develop leadership skills, teamwork, physical fitness, employment skills and civic responsibility. The MYCA is a program of the National Guard; however, there is no obligation to enter military service.

Attending an orientation is a mandatory step in the application process for both youth and parents/guardians.

Attendees are requested to RSVP by contacting recruiters Joan Miller at (269) 968-1368 or Frank Vasquez at (269) 968-1397. For more information, visit www.michigan.gov/myca.

