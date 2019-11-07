Hometown Happenings articles are a community service for non-profit agencies only. Due to popular demand for placement in this section, we can no longer run all articles. Deadline for articles is Monday at 5 p.m. This is not guaranteed space. Articles will run as space allows. Guaranteed placement is $10, certain restrictions may apply. You now can email your Hometown Happenings to happenings@cedarspringspost.com please include name and phone number for any questions we may have.

Adult Education Classes

Nov. 7,14,21: Learn more, earn more, make your Grandma proud! If you always wanted to get your High School Diploma or GED, now is the time. Sparta Adult Education is pleased to be partnering with Alpha Family Center of Cedar Springs to offer free adult education enrollment and classes every Thursday from 10 am to 3 pm. Most of the classwork can be done online, with the support of a certified teacher. All classes are free and open to anyone 18 and older. GED test vouchers are also provided free. Come anytime during class time to enroll to the Alpha Family Center, 6 N. First St., Cedar Springs. For more information contact Anne Heyt by email at anne.heyt@spartaschools.org or call 616-292-4842. #44,45p

theTable at The Springs Church

Nov.7,14,21: Meals are served every Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 pm at The Springs Church on the corner of Oak and Grant. All are welcome to theTable to enjoy this meal that is being shared with us! #tfn

Celebrate Recovery

Nov.7,14,21: City Impact, 288 N. Main St. will be holding meetings every Thursday to Celebrate Recovery, a Christ centered, 12 step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, habits or hangups of any kind. 6-6:30 pm – Meet & Greet, 6:30-8pm Celebrate Recovery. For more information call 616-843-2438. #tfn

15th Annual Holiday Bazaar – Solon Center Wesleyan Church

Nov.8,9: Now a 2-day event! Get your Christmas shopping started/completed at this great holiday bazaar! Shop Friday, November 8th from 11am-7pm and Saturday from 9am-3pm with 40 craft vendors to serve your shopping needs. A lunch counter is available, and in addition all proceeds from a bake sale will go to missions. Enjoy some delicious goodies and in doing so you’re giving to a great cause. There will be homemade pies, breads, cookies, fudge, etc. The church is located at 15671 Algoma Avenue, just north of 19 Mile Road. Come early, stay late! #43-45b

Bethel Bazaar

Nov. 9: Come browse the crafters, card corner, country store, baked goods and enjoy lunch. Saturday, November 9th from 9 am to 2 pm at Bethel Lutheran Church, ¼ mile east of Northland on M-46, Howard City. #45p

FX Family Experience

Nov. 9: Honor: Letting someone know you see how valuable they really are. Saturday, November 9th. Doors open at 4:30 pm. Open to the public. All are welcome! Bring the whole family – we have something for everyone. Bounce house, face painting, hot dogs, ice cream. At 5:30 enter the auditorium for a show that will engage, encourage and entertain all ages. FREE event. City Church Rockford, 3233 – 10 Mile Rd. 616-866-3377, citychurchrockford.org/fx. #45p

Sand Lake Lions Club Variety Sale

Nov. 16: Sand Lake Lions Club’s Variety Sale will be held on Saturday, November 16th from 9 am to 3 pm at the Sand Lake United Methodist Education Building, 65 Maple St. Lunch available. Get a FREE AC1 screening for Diabetes from 9 am to 2:30 pm. #45,46b

Courtland Oakfield UMC Holiday Bazaar

Nov. 16: Courtland Oakfield United Methodist Church, 10295 Myers Lake Ave., Rockford (between 12 & 13 Mile Rd.), will hold its 19th Annual Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, November 16th from 9 am – 3 pm. Over 40 crafters, Grandma’s attic, bake sale, silent auction, cookies by the pound, lunch from 11 am to 2 pm. #45,46b

KDL Lab Experience: Cubelets, Robots in Disguise

Nov. 16: No heavy lifting required for these robots. Cubelets are robot blocks that connect together to create quirky little robots. Come and explore these bots to see what cool tricks and moves you can make the bots do by combining different cubes. Saturday, November 16, 10:30 to 11:30 am – Nelson Twp./Sand Lake KDL Branch, 88 Eighth Street. #45,46p

Pine Ridge Bible Camp Fundraiser

Nov. 23: Pine Ridge Bible Camp invites the public to their annual Silent and Live Auction Fundraiser on Saturday, November 23rd at the Cedar Springs High School Cafeteria, 204 E. Muskegon St. Registration begins at 5:30 pm followed by a large silent auction. The evening ends with a live auction. All adults welcome. For more information, please call Pine Ridge Bible Camp at 616-696-8675 or visit our Facebook Event Page: Pine Ridge Live & Silent Auction. #45-47b