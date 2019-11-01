Time to vote





Tuesday, November 5, is an election day, and your vote matters, even if it doesn’t seem like there is much on the ballot.

The only candidate election in our area is for Cedar Springs City Council. Councilperson Molly Nixon is running unopposed for her seat. Other cities in Kent County are also holding elections, including Grand Rapids, East Grand Rapids, Lowell, Grandville and Kentwood.

The main thing voters in our area will see is the Cedar Springs Public Schools’ bond proposal for $81,151,000 to upgrade existing buildings and build one new one. Taxpayers currently pay 7.0 mils and this would add an additional .9 mils. For complete information, see the letter from Jeff Malloch on this page.

Other schools with bond proposals include Grandville Public Schools, who has one for $94,060,000 for constructing and renovating buildings and one for $29,400,000 for a swimming pool and to renovate buildings. Grant and Kent City also have bond proposals, and Sparta is looking to renew their sinking fund millage.