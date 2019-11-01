The Post travels north





Charlie and Kathy Prahl took the Cedar springs Post on a Pure Michigan adventure beginning on a color tour up to and through the Tunnel of Trees; met friends in St. Ignace for a quick visit; and up to Willabee’s Hotel in Brimley—the only place for miles with a vacancy but really enjoyed the area. They took in Deer Park, climbed Castle Rock and spent some time in Mackinaw City. Two days were spent at The Island House Hotel on Mackinac Island, highly recommended, embracing all the beauty of that wonderful island! We live in a beautiful state!

Thanks so much, Charlie and Kathy, for taking us with you!

Are you going on vacation? Be sure to take along a printed edition of the Post and get someone to snap a photo of you or your family with it. Send it to us along with some info about your trip (where you went, who went along, what you saw) and send the photo and info to news@cedarspringspost.com. We will print as space allows. If you forget the Post, please do not photoshop it into the photo. Just take it with you next time!

