Teen Josie Kenyon releases debut single





Josie Kenyon, a fourteen-year-old volleyball player at Cedar Springs High School, is also a music junkie who sang before being able to speak and danced in one form or another before she could walk. After being involved in choirs, musicals, theater camps, ballet, and solo & ensemble, Kenyon, a Nelson township resident and high school freshman, has released her original debut ukulele-based song for which she wrote the words and music.

As an 11-year-old and a fan of artists like Ingrid Michaelson and Twenty One Pilots—known to employ the ukulele in their acts—Kenyon became interested in the instrument as well. Having established some musical understanding with a few years of piano lessons during elementary school, she picked up the ukulele that was hanging on the wall at home one day and began teaching herself to play it.

After Kenyon and her older brother, Porter, received studio time for their Christmas presents last year, she was enthused by the idea of sharing her own music with the world through digital channels. These channels are where she discovered the musical artists she has come to love. So Kenyon set out to work on writing some original tunes.

After countless hours crafting numerous songs, Kenyon landed at Planet Sunday Studios, owned and operated by producer, Joel Ferguson in Rockford, Mich., as the destination for her first recording project. “Saltwater,” the melodic and hooky, yet self-reflective tune that shape-shifts from bouncy to heavy within a few savvy phrases, was the first track that would emerge. “Saltwater” was recently released on digital channels like Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music, and YouTube.

When asked where a fourteen-year-old comes by the kind of wisdom and self-awareness reflected in “Saltwater,” Kenyon said that after years of discussions with her parents about different situations, “I sort of just developed a habit of overthinking everything, but in a good way. It helps me think of things on a deeper level.”

The young artist, also an avid photographer, amidst a busy school-life, work and volunteer schedules, is also eagerly looking forward to and preparing to return the studio to begin working on her second recording, “Looking Back at Me,” an introspective ballad that she composed on the piano. A Christmas song collaboration with her brother is also in the works to be recorded and released this Christmas season.

Josie recently performed in the Talent Show at the Kent Theater during the Red Flannel Festival; and “Saltwater” was featured on a recent broadcast of John Sinkevic’s Local Spins on 88.1 WYCE. Follow or Like Josie Kenyon’s Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/josiekenyontunewise.

