School bond proposal questions answered





By Judy Reed

Cedar Springs Public Schools is coming to the community for approval of a ballot proposal on November 5 that would see improvements made district-wide, including renovations and new construction. There has been a lot of talk about it on social media, and there have been some letters in our paper expressing a viewpoint and/or asking questions. But not all the information shared has been completely accurate, and so we went after some answers.

There is an article on page 3 from the school that goes into much more detail and explains why some of the info you’ve heard or seen printed may not be accurate.

“My job is not to persuade people to vote yes,” said Superintendent Scott Smith. “My job is to give people the information they need to make a good decision.”

He and the school board have been trying to do that, by posting information and videos on their website, meeting with people in person, and holding several community forums to answer questions.

If the ballot proposal is approved, it would provide $81,500,000 for district-wide improvements, which includes constructing a new 8th/9th building next to the high school, demolishing the academic wings at Beach Elementary that were built in the 1960s and building new classrooms, and more. You can get all those details on the school website at www.csredhawks.org.

How much more will this cost taxpayers? Currently, taxpayers pay 7 mills, and this bond issue would add .90, so you would pay 7.9 mills. That means if you own a home whose taxable value is $75,000 (you can find this on your tax bill) you would pay an estimated increase of $5.63/month, or $67.50 per year. The 1.88 mills listed on the ballot proposal tells you how much of the 7.9 mills will be interest in the first year.

Can the school spend the money however they want? The answer is no. While there is not room to specify everything they want to do with the money in the ballot proposal itself, they do have to have their details in the application they submit to the Department of Treasury. “The bond proposal is restrictive in terms of what state guidelines will allow us to put on the ballot,” explained Smith. “But districts are prohibited by law from saying we are going to do one thing and then doing something different. We submitted our application to the Department of Treasury in June. All the plans were reviewed in a public meeting in June. Anyone can take a look at it,” he said. The info on the application is what they’ve been telling the public they are going to do. The way they use the money is also audited to make sure they are doing what they say they are doing.

Can they take 30 years to spend the money? No. There will be two rounds of bonds issued. The money has to be spent within three years of issuing each round of bonds, possibly with the first in 2021 and the second in 2023. Smith said they would likely be paid off in 22-25 years, instead of 30, because as the district continues to grow, there will be more people paying in, and taxable values of homes will go up. “We can’t anything else with the money other than pay off the debt earlier than scheduled,” he explained.

Also, other debt will drop off well before this bond is paid off, which is why the proposal states that the average mill to pay it off will be 4.95.

Where will the 8/9 building go and why can’t we just add on to the middle school? While they haven’t pinpointed the exact location for the new 8/9 building, Smith said they would like it to be within 100 feet of the high school, with an enclosed walkway. “It needs to be close enough so students can go back and forth easily,” he said. “100 feet or less. So possibly off the current freshman wing.”

There is property to the east and to the south that the school does not own. Owners to the east are not yet ready to sell, and the landowner to the south is not interested in selling. Smith agreed that it would be great to be able to have that option for building if needed in the future, but taking the property by eminent domain, as some school districts have done, is not something he would consider. “I can say that we are not going to do that,” he assured the Post.

The building would most likely be two floors, with 8th on the top in a “house” set up like they currently have, and 9th on the bottom, so they could travel back and forth more easily. The 9th grade would participate in all high school activities; the 8th grade would not.

He said the building would take 10-12 months to design, and they would seek input from students and staff.

Smith noted that having this building gives them more flexibility as enrollment increases. “If you just add on to the Middle School building, it becomes a 900-student building forever. Studies show that middle-schoolers don’t thrive in that kind of environment,” he explained. “They do better in learning communities of 500-600 students.”

He said the biggest value in the 8/9 building is not when they first open the doors though—it’s a decade from now—when they see results of the cool opportunities it provides for students.

What about the sinking fund? Has it been misused? No. The sinking fund is also audited by the state to make sure that they are spending the money on the types of things they said they would. In the article that starts on page 3, Jeff Malloch gives a good explanation of this and a list of projects the money has been used for. It cannot be used on equipment or routine maintenance.

Before you vote, go to the school’s website at csredhawks.org and click on bond proposal information. Read it all over. Watch the videos. Call or email Superintendent Scott Smith, who will be happy to answer any questions.

We have more letters this week in our Voices and Views section. See what they have to say.