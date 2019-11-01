School bond proposal information





From Jeff Malloch, CFO Cedar Springs Public Schools

Cedar Springs Public Schools is asking the community to vote on a ballot proposal on November 5, 2019. The purpose of this narrative is to provide accurate information to the community in order to make an informed decision at the polls next Tuesday. Please utilize the district’s website to explore factual information on the bond proposal. http://www.csredhawks.org/Bond-Information/Highlight-Videos/index.html.

The Michigan Department of Treasury has approved the Cedar Springs Public School’s Preliminary Qualification Application. By approving this application, the Department of Treasury has reviewed and approved the board’s initiative, financial projections, enrollment projects (conducted by a contracted 3rd party), individual projects, building utilization projections, facility summary, and the final project cost summary. This process began with an independent facility study in 2016 and has included, district leadership input, staff surveys, community surveys, student surveys, community forums (Spring and Fall), Board of Education resolutions, enrollment projections, and detailed financial projections. If the bond initiative passes, Michigan law requires that expenditures of bond proceeds must be audited, and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses. An audit would be completed annually and at the end of the project to ensure compliance.

Tax Implications

The financial projection estimates the computed millage rate for the levy at 7.90 mills. This is .9 mills higher than the current debt levy of 7.0 mills and would increase the payment by approximately $5.63 per month over the next 18 years. Please see the graph below to identify the difference between the existing debt structure and the estimated debt structure.

There has been some misinformation stating that a home with a $75,000 taxable value would pay between $15,000 and $22,000 over the life of the bonds. In the ballot language it states that estimated simple average annual millage that will be required to retire each bond series is 4.95 mills annually, what does this mean? This means that over the entire life of the bond issue (all bond series) that the simple average annual bond millage rate is estimated to be 4.95 mills to retire the debt for this specific bond issue. There is other debt remaining that the 7.9 millage would include. The simple average annual millage required to retire each bond series is 4.95 mills annually, which equates to $11,137.50 over the potential life of the bonds for a home with a $75,000 taxable value.

Enrollment

In order to have a bond proposal approved by the Department of Treasury, the district had to get a third party enrollment projection. The district has grown by 7 percent since 2002, as opposed to information circulating around 5 percent growth over the same period. Please see the graph on page 12 showing the district’s recent growth and the projected blended count for 2019-2020.

Projects and Transparency

For each series of bonds, at least 85 percent of the bond proceeds need to be spent within 3 years of issuance and all of it needs to be spent within 5 years. Therefore, according to our projected issuance timeline (with the first 40 million issued in 2021 and the second 40 million in 2023), 75 of the 81 million will need to be spent by 2026 and all of the proceeds should be spent by 2028. In reality, we should have all of it spent by 2026. This should help correct some misguided information stating the district will be able to spend the proceeds for the next 30 years (blank check theory).

All of the proceeds will be allocated out of a construction fund, which must be audited annually by the district’s independent auditing firm.

The Board of Education approved Application for Preliminary Qualification of Bonds is a 66-page document that was reviewed multiple times by the Department of Treasury and approved for the Board of Education’s adoption in June 2019. This document will be used by the auditors to make sure the district is following through with their commitment to voters on the advertised projects in the bond proposal.

Ballot Language

The following items are required items to be listed on the ballot proposal.

The maximum amount of bonds

Bond purpose

First year’s estimated millage rate

The simple average annual millage rate

The maximum term of any series of the bonds

Additional requirements for State qualified bonds

Sinking Fund usage

There has been talk about the misuse of the sinking fund. By law, the sinking fund tax may be used for the purchase of real estate for sites, and the construction or repair of, school buildings. Equipment and routine maintenance are not allowable. A school district that levies a sinking fund tax shall have an independent audit of its sinking fund conducted annually, including a review of the uses of the sinking fund, and shall submit the audit report to the Department of Treasury. If the Department of Treasury determines from the audit report that the sinking fund has been used for a purpose other than those authorized for the sinking fund under law, the school district shall repay the misused funds to the sinking fund from the school district’s operating funds and shall not levy a sinking fund tax under this section after the date the Department of Treasury makes that determination.

Since 2012, the district has received over 3 million dollars of sinking fund revenue. The following are a list of projects completed by the sinking fund.

Projects completed with Sinking Fund dollars since 2012:

• Football field athletic turf

• Track resurfacing and striping

• Playground equipment

• Pavement work throughout roadways and parking lots

• Resurfacing of parking lots at Beach, Middle School

• LED light fixtures in the gymnasiums

• Roof work at Cedar View, Beach, Cedar Trails, High School, District Service Center

• Additional lockers at High School

• HVAC replacement – new condensing boilers at Cedar View

• Carpeting replacements

• Secure building entrance improvements at High School, Cedar Trails, Red Hawk

• Door buzzer systems at Cedar View, Beach

• Install gym floors at Cedar View, Beach

• New parking lots at Cedar Trails, Cedar View

• PA systems all schools

• Exterior doors at Beach and Cedar View

• Blue Point Alert System

• Access controls on exterior doors

Answers to your FAQs regarding the bond proposal my already exist on the Cedar Spring Public School’s website. In order to make an informed decision with accurate information, please visit the following site: http://www.csredhawks.org/Bond-Information/index.html.

