Pumpkin giveaway 2019





Even the littlest kids wore a costume. Post photo by J. Reed.



Kids picked a free pumpkin out of the graveyard. Post photo by J. Reed.﻿

It was an awesome fall day last Saturday, October 26, for the Green Family & Friends 2019 Pumpkin Giveaway, jointly cohosted with the Cedar Springs Area Chamber of Commerce.

Kids had a blast at the Halloween event held in Morley Park, where they received a wristband for a free pumpkin, five tickets to play carnival games, and a bag for all the candy and prizes they won playing.

Families enjoyed free hot dogs, homemade cupcakes, cotton candy, balloon animals, lots of candy and had a lot of fun playing the carnival games. The kids also could enter the costume contest, with even more prizes.

Cordell Green estimated 800-1,000 people attended the festivities.

A big thank you goes out to all those who volunteered their time, treats, and financial donations to make it such a wonderful event!