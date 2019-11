Your 2019 OK-White Conference varsity football champions.





For the second year in a row, the Cedar Springs Varsity Football team has landed atop the OK-White as conference champions! They went 6-0 in conference, and were 8-1 overall in the regular season. Their only loss was to Caledonia. They clinched sole possession of the title last Friday night, when they defeated Forest Hills Northern, 42-0. To read about the game, and what’s coming up for this Friday’s playoff game, click here.