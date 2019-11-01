City Hall Corner





By Mike Womack, Cedar Springs City Manager

You get a new road, you get a new road, you get a new road!

Well, not quite, though if wishing made it so. The City of Cedar Springs, like all communities, receives money from the State to spend on City streets from state fuel taxes, vehicle registration fees, income taxes and supplemental appropriations from the State Legislature. Cities can also pay for road funding through road millages, general fund appropriations and special assessments, none of which Cedar Springs currently uses. Occasionally, small sections of roads have to be demolished for other projects like water lines and sewer repairs, fixing those sections of roads are paid for out of the water and sewer funds as part of those projects.

The amount of money that the City receives for its streets each year is based on a formula whose primary factor is the number of miles of roads that the City maintains within its borders, some sections of road being maintained by the County. On a year-to-year basis, the City uses most of the money it receives on snowplowing and road maintenance such as filling potholes. City Hall saves what little that is leftover each year for larger projects such as emergency repairs, road replacements, and money for matching grant opportunities. It is much more cost efficient to do larger projects every couple of years versus smaller projects every year.

At the beginning of the 2019-20 fiscal year, the City’s Major Street fund had $260,000 in fund balance and the Local Street fund had $296,000 in fund balance. Those amounts get eaten up quickly however, with big projects such as the First Street, Maple Street and Ann Street paving project which cost approximately $170,000 total. The funds also contribute heavily towards the local match requirements of future capital projects like the 2021 Main Street bridge project and the 2023 Main Street repaving project which are expected to cost $1.5 million and $484,000 respectively. Those projects will require local matching funds of approximately $176,000 combined. These funds also pay back a certain amount each year to pay for the bonds taken out on previous road projects. The 2021 bridge project will replace the bridge over the creek and approximately a block of road north and south of the bridge. Then, in 2023, almost the full length of Main St., from Church St. north to 18 Mile will be “milled and filled,” which is what was just done on First St. last week.

The simple fact of the matter is that the City just hasn’t received enough money to adequately maintain the roads or to replace the ones that need to be replaced. There is no magic “slush fund” and every single dollar received and spent on the roads is meticulously accounted for. The numbers are all available in the yearly budget and in the monthly reports given to the City Council at their regular meetings. At the end of 2016, the State’s gas tax went up seven cents per gallon, the first increase in 20 years. Due to this State gas tax increase, the City is starting to see increased road funding money and is able to start planning for and paying for some of these long overdue projects. The City is already planning to do another mill and fill project on Second St. next year along with several blocks of local streets. With Governor Whitmer’s stated priority of finding additional funding for roads, we are hopeful to continue the ongoing process of fixing and replacing roads into the future. Finally, the roads that get milled and filled are chosen by the City Engineer based on many factors such as asphalt thickness, traffic counts, PASER ratings, expected future projects and cost efficiency amongst others. Many roads in the City need to be fixed and we’ll keep fixing them as long as we have the money to do so.

