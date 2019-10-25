Two hurt in crash





Troopers from the Michigan State Police Rockford Post are investigating a serious crash that occurred early Monday morning, October 21, in Tyrone Township.

According to Spl/Lt. David Cope, the crash occurred about 6:21 a.m. at the intersection of 17 Mile Rd and Sparta Ave. Two vehicles were involved in the crash—a 1996 Dodge Ram pickup driven by a 57-year-old Kent City man, and a 2011 Chevrolet pickup driven by a 62-year-old Cedar Springs man. The crash remains under investigation, as troopers continue to work toward determining exactly what happened to cause the crash. 17 Mile Rd. was closed for approximately four hours as troopers processed and cleared the scene.

Both drivers were transported from the scene by ambulance to local hospitals. Police said the driver of the Ram pickup was property restrained during the crash and is in stable condition. The driver of the Chevrolet pickup was not wearing a seatbelt and remains in critical condition following the crash.

Names of the drivers have not yet been released.

Kent City Fire assisted the MSP at the scene.

