Backpacker Dale Painter







Sunday, November 3, at Cedar Springs Library

The public is invited to come tag along with backpacker Dale Painter of Newaygo and vicariously experience the North Country Trail as it snakes its way 1,100 miles across the Great State of Michigan. “Trail Dale” covered the distance between Wisconsin and Ohio this past summer with the logistic support of his recently “retired” distance-hiking partner (a.k.a. wife), Kathy.

Dale will be the featured speaker at the Western MI Chapter of the North Country Trail’s annual meeting at Sunday, November 3, at the Cedar Springs Public Library. A meet and greet begins at 3:30 p.m.

Dale’s presentation is titled: “The Best (and Worst) of Michigan’s NCT: Border to Border.” The talk will feature the pictorial highlights of Dale’s completely unbiased rankings of the NCT in 10 different categories, ranging from “the best-maintained trail segments” to “the best in hiker fashion” to “the oddest hiker encounters.”

Attendees of the Annual Meeting are encouraged to talk personally with Dale (and Kathy) and perhaps take-a-peek at his backpacking gear in the “meet-and-greet” session that begins at 3:30 pm. Folks are also invited to discuss or debate Dale’s various NCT rankings at the post meeting dinner at the Cedar Springs Brewery that begins at 6:00 p.m. The business meeting begins at 4:00 p.m. and the speaker begins at 5:00 p.m. There is no charge for the business meeting and speaker. Meal cost $20 for a German style buffet. Reservations are required for the meal, just email Beth at bkeloneva@gmail.com.

Dale started backpacking 40 years ago with his wife Kathy and their two children and continues to challenge himself into retirement with more hiking! Over the years he has hiked such trails as the Wind River Range in Colorado, the Pacific Crest Trail, the Continental Divide, the Grand Enchantment Trail and a number of long distance hikes on the NCT in both the lower and upper peninsula of Michigan.

