Singer/songwriter releases book and songs on infant loss





Becky Nordquist



She will be doing book signings at Perry’s Place Saturday, Oct. 26 1-3 p.m. and at Rustic Roof Saturday, Nov. 2 2-4 p.m.

Becky Nordquist, a resident of Cedar Springs for more than 26 years, recently released a compassionate and poignant project titled, Before we said hello.

The release was on October 15, and planned to coincide with National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, which includes, but is not limited to, miscarriage, stillbirth, SIDS and the death of a newborn. The project includes two songs, “Before We Said Hello” and “Heaven’s Playground,” along with a companion devotional book, Before We Said Hello.

Nordquist is a singer, songwriter, worship leader, author and speaker. She has led worship at Resurrection Church and Blythefield church both in Rockford and Ensley Center.

This new project was released through Music for the Soul, an organization that uses songs to tackle life’s toughest issues, including infant loss, abortion recovery, depression, abuse, and others, in ways that can be heard, remembered, and revisited. Each song is crafted with input from those who’ve suffered through the hurt, as well as professional counselors and clergy. The results are honest and real, offering a path to healing and hope.

When it came time to produce a project addressing infant loss, Nordquist was the perfect artist. She knows a thing or two about broken-heartedness, having experienced multiple losses early in her life, including the death of her father when she was a young woman, divorce and the demands of single motherhood, as well as multiple experiences with miscarriage and infant loss.

“I never thought I would remarry again, let alone have more children,” she muses. “But God had a different plan! I met and married my second husband, Dave. My youngest child was 14 and I was a long way from sleepless nights and diapers when we discovered we were pregnant.”

But three months into the pregnancy, a routine OB/GYN visit revealed their baby had died in the womb. “We were crushed and in shock,” Nordquist confesses. “I had never lost a pregnancy, and we felt so alone. We were encouraged to try again and soon we were blessed with our rainbow baby, Isabella Grace. We decided to try for a second baby so Grace wouldn’t grow up alone, but we suffered two more consecutive pregnancy losses before conceiving our baby Niklas. Everything looked great. But on January 8, 2014, Niklas David was stillborn, but still born.”

“Miscarriage often involves an invisible grief,” Nordquist declares. “The world moves forward while you feel you’re frozen in time. It is crucial to take the time to grieve. Jesus modeled this for us at the death of his friend Lazarus. He stopped. He sat. He wept. What is invisible to the world is very visible to

Him.”

A gifted singer-songwriter and worship leader, Becky continued pressing into God for comfort and sustenance. She also continued to hone her music writing skills with John Chisum, founder of Nashville Christian Songwriters, and Grammy Award-winning songwriter/recording artist David Baroni.

As she poured out her heart through her music, a providential introduction to Dove Award-winning songwriter Steve Siler led to an offer to record a song for his Music for the Soul community of professional musicians, therapists, pastors and ministry leaders committed to offering life-giving resources to those whose hearts are hungry for understanding, self-worth, wholeness, and peace.

The result was the touching and encouraging song, “Before We Said Hello,” written by Siler. Becky and Siler then joined with Dove Award winner Tony Wood to pen the evocative “Heaven’s Playground.” Recognizing the need for an additional resource to help those who have suffered such a loss, Nordquist has also written a new devotional book. “The Before We Said Hello devotional book includes short passages, space for journaling, scripture, encouragement and real life stories from those who are walking this same road,” she notes.

“People often don’t know how to comfort friends or family members who are going through the loss of an infant or pregnancy,” says Nordquist. “Some people think if you never saw your baby, there is no need to talk about your loss. You might not even feel you have the right to grieve. I’m here to assure you—your baby’s life matters. And you are not alone.”