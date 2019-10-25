



Sandra J. Byrne, age 75, of Cedar Springs, died Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Faith Hospice Trillium Woods. Sandra was born November 2, 1943 in Grand Rapids, MI the daughter of Herman and Dorothy (Lydell) Vander Veen. She had worked for Aetna Insurance for 21 years. She was a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church, Sand Lake, the Tri-County Eagles and the Cedar Springs American Legion. She enjoyed playing Trivia three days a week. Surviving are her husband, Ronald Neiderheide; daughters, Joanne (Scott) Perschbacher, Tina (Matt) Zegunis; grandchildren, Brad, Laura, Isaak, Noah, Rick, Sonya, Duane & their spouses; several great-grandchildren; brother, Robert (Judi) Vander Veen; many members of the Byrne family; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Donald Byrne in 2004; her daughter, Michele Slabbekoorn. The family will greet friends and relatives Thursday, October 24 from 6-8 p.m. at the Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs. The service will be held Friday, October 25 at 11:00 a.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church, Sand Lake with a luncheon to follow. Pastor Lee Zabrocki officiating. Interment Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Grand Rapids. Memorials may be made to Resurrection Lutheran Church.

Arrangements by Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs