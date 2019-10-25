OK White conference champions!





The Cedar Springs boys cross country are OK White champs two years in a row

The OK White Cross Country Conference Champions. Courtesy photo.





The course conditions were not ideal and neither was the weather for racing but that did not stop the Cedar Springs boys cross country team from bringing home their second consecutive OK White Conference championship. The team finished first out of six teams scoring 35 points at the OK White Conference meet at Riverside Park last Wednesday, October 16.

Scoring for the Red Hawks was Corey Bowers who placed 1st (16:27), Daniel Vermulm 6th (17:01), Jaydon Moleski 8th (17:03), Dilan Sargent 9th (17:06), and Gavin Braciak placing 11th (17:10) . Rounding out the varsity squad were Austin Mann 19th (17:31) and Gabe White 32nd (17:59) with Carter Moleski right behind in the 34th spot (18:01). Individuals earning All Conference included Bowers, Vermulm, Moleski, and Sargent with Braciak earning All Conference honorable mention.

“One of this team’s biggest strengths is their grit and competitiveness,” said Coach Justin Jones. “The weather was cold, rainy, and windy and the course was very muddy. We weathered the storm and came away with another OK White Conference Championship trophy to bring home to Cedar Springs.”

The JV boys finished out their season strong at the Late Season Warrior Invite held at Chippewa Hills on October 19. The team finished in 3rd place against eight varsity teams and were just 4 points off from snagging a trophy from those varsity squads.

Gabe White crushed the race finishing 3rd in a time of 17:41 earning himself a new lifetime personal best. Cayden Steinebach also earned a new lifetime PR of 18:05 and finished 13th. Next were Espen Wood (15th, 18:13) and Clayton Akerman (19th,18:29). Ben Mallory hit yet another personal best finishing 22nd in a time of 18:45. Eli Malon was only a few seconds off his lifetime PR running an 18:49 and finishing 23rd. Caleb Menefee (24th) and Justin Voskuil (26th) broke their way into the 18s both earning lifetime personal bests with times of 18:53 and 18:59 respectively. Gabe Minnich placed 36th (20:09), Connor Skelonc (47th) 20:38, Jonathan Reed (62nd) 22:25, and Matthew McQueen (64th) 22:45) rounded out the Red Hawks.

“This is one of the toughest courses we see all season. In the last meet for our JV boys, they were determined to finish the season on a high note. We saw many PRs and some of the best races I’ve seen from them all year. We bested many strong varsity teams today as well which is always a highlight for a JV squad. This was only the beginning for this talented young group and the future of CSXC is bright,” said Coach Jones.

The team will travel to Benzie Central High School on Saturday, October 26, to compete in the Division 1, Region 1, regional meet.

