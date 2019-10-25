



Loren G. Schermerhorn, age 85, of Cedar Springs, died Monday, October 21, 2019 at Spectrum Health – Butterworth Campus. Loren was born October 29, 1933 in Greenville, MI the son of the late Glen and Lulu (Walton) Schermerhorn. He graduated from Sand Lake High School and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He enjoyed farming and fishing. He was patient and kind and always willing to lend a hand to others. He was a very active and faithful member of the East Nelson United Methodist Church and the Cedar Springs American Legion Post #287. Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Barbara; sisters-in-law, Patricia Riggs and Marlene Califf; many nieces and nephews. The family will greet friends Wednesday, October 30 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at the Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs. Pastor Inge Whittemore officiating. Interment with military honors at East Nelson Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to East Nelson United Methodist Church or the Cedar Springs American Legion.

Arrangements by Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs

