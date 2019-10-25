CTA Board of Directors stands up for local students





Panel adopts “Fairness First” resolution, protests unequal funding for school

Members of the Creative Technologies Academy board voted last Wednesday, October 16, to oppose Gov. Whitmer’s recent veto of a plan to reduce the funding gap that penalizes students who choose to attend public charter schools.

In adopting its “Fairness First” resolution, the board said it was answering the learning needs of its own students and families.

“All Michigan students should receive the same per-pupil funding amount, no matter what school they choose to attend,” said Dan George, Superintendent. “To suggest otherwise, is a violation of all that we believe as a society. We are a nation that prizes equality. Freedom. Opportunity. To create institutional inequity through this kind of budget policy is harmful and wrong.”

According to its resolution, the board believes the governor’s actions are political moves that victimize CTA students. The measure states that the board’s contention is that its students are being singled out, because every other public school student in Michigan received its legislatively-appropriated funding amount.

“Only public school students attending charters are being discriminated against by this action,” the resolution said.

The resolution calls on the governor and legislature to come to an agreement that quickly restores the $240 per pupil increase it FY 2020 school budget was built upon. CTA is already four months into their fiscal year, and was depending on that increase to help fund students’ education.