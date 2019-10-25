City manager receives positive review





Cedar Springs City Manager Mike Womack





The Cedar Springs City Council like what they see in City Manager Mike Womack.

Not only did they give him an overall positive review on his personnel evaluation at their October meeting, they also offered him a new three-year contract that has him working for the City through 2022.

Mayor Pro Tem Pamela Conley indicated that she appreciates Womack’s hard work as well as his application of both knowledge and skill in moving the City forward. “Over the last several years the City has seen sidewalk improvements and much needed repairs on water infrastructure and roads,” said Conley. “I find that Mike collaborates really well with groups like the CBDT to help get stuff done such as the amphitheater and the work for the new fire station. It is his skill and hard work that have helped make these improvements possible.”

Mayor Gerald Hall noted that the last 3 years with Manager Womack at the helm have been a large part of the positive direction of Cedar Springs. “Mike laid a lot of the groundwork for the economic development we’re seeing in the City and he’s been on top of all of the major projects such as the new fire station building and the West Street project,” said Hall. “Mike works well with the Council, the Planning Commission and the DDA board and I get mostly positive feedback from the community about him.”

Hall added that Womack’s input into the community isn’t just during office hours. “His after-hours engagement in the community shows that he is truly working towards the betterment of Cedar Springs. He goes to a lot of community meetings and events; I see him pick up trash along the roads; and I know he has shoveled out a few driveways during the winter,” Hall added.

Councilor Race said that Womack had been very helpful in her first year on the Council. “He is always professional and always takes the time to answer my questions…I like his leadership style. He does his best to get the Council where the Council wants to go—not where the City Manager wants to go.”

The City Manager’s review consisted of City Councilors scoring his performance in key areas such as Personnel Management, Administrative Skills, Intergovernmental Relations, Long Range Planning, Interpersonal Skills, Relationship with Council and Personal and Professional Attributes. His performance was scored an overall average score of 4.16 out of 5.

Council members did indicate that the City Manager needed to work on not internalizing so much job stress and asked him to seek out additional customer service and conflict resolution training opportunities.

Womack is originally from the east side of the state, but has settled in. “I’m happy to be in Cedar Springs,” he said. “The community has been very welcoming to me, and the Council, all the boards, volunteers, and City Hall staff have worked together so well, it’s really a beautiful thing.”

When asked what has been the best and worst parts of managing Cedar Springs over the last three years, Womack stated, “the best is obviously the number of amazing people that I’ve been privileged to work with in the community and how much we’ve been able to accomplish together. The worst is probably the constant battle of trying to stay ahead of the rumors and alternative facts to get the true information out and available to the public.”

Womack started as City Manager on August 1st, 2016, replacing Thad Taylor, who departed the City for Manistee in November, 2015.