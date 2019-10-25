Cedar Springs man killed in crash

The Michigan State Police released the name today of the 24-year-old Cedar Springs man that died early Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on US131.

According to Spl/Lt. David Cope, troopers from the Rockford Post are investigating the crash that occurred about 3:30 a.m. October 23 on northbound US131, north of 14 Mile Rd in Algoma Township. They said that Patrick Alan Ream, 24, from Cedar Springs, was traveling north when he lost control of his pickup truck, and ran off the road and into the median, where he hit several trees.

AeroMed flew the driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, from the scene to Spectrum-Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids due to his serious injuries. He later died at the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The State Police were assisted on scene by the Kent County Sheriff Department, and Algoma Township Fire Department.