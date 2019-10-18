Volleyball wins over Ottawa Hills

Red Hawk varsity volleyball played three conference matches last week beginning with a commanding victory at Ottawa Hills Tuesday, Oct 8 25-6, 25-10 and 25-12. Thursday, October 10th produced 0-3 losses against Lowell and Northview at the Northview triangular. The Lady Red Hawks are now 13-17-2 overall and 3-5 in conference.

Stat leaders for the Ottawa Hills match included Grace Pavelka with 10 kills, 5 aces and a block; Arianna Rau added 5 kills and 2 blocks while Kayla Andres recorded 3 kills, 2 aces and 6 digs. For the Lowell games, Grace Pavelka had the team high 5 kills while setter Madison Outwin recorded 6 assists, 2 service points and 6 digs. Cassidy Canfield contributed a kill, 3 blocks and 2 digs while Kyla Andres had 12 digs. In the final match against Northview, Kayla Andres led in kills with 8, followed by Grace Pavelka who put down 6 kills. Arianna Rau stuffed 7 Northview hitters for the team high while Kyla Andres led defensive efforts with 16 digs and 21 serve receptions. Elizabeth Fettig added 7 digs and setter Madison Outwin led on service points with 12.

Cedar Springs volleyball returned to action at home Tuesday evening, October 15, to play Forest Hills Central when the seniors and their families were honored. (Read results in next week’s paper.) Varsity then travels to Sparta for tournament action on Saturday, October 19 at 8 a.m.

