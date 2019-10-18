Sewer project on Oak Street

This is the new logo for the City of Cedar Springs.

The City of Cedar Springs will soon begin work to replace a sewer line on Oak Street.

The project, which is set to begin on or around October 21, will be between Johnson and Robinson Streets and will include tearing up Oak Street because the sewer is located directly under the road. It means traffic will be down to one lane with traffic flagging during peak times.

For those living in the area, if you cannot get into your driveway for a short period of time, the City asks that you park on either Johnson or Robinson without blocking anyone’s driveway.

For those traveling through that area, the city asks that you be patient, and if leaving for work, leave 5 minutes earlier than usual so you are not delayed. “The safety of our workers is of paramount concern any time we might have workers near or on the road. I would ask that everyone drive extra carefully and be mindful of the safety of our workers,” said Cedar Springs City Manager Mike Womack.

Womack said he expects the project to be completed in 2-3 weeks.

