Red Hawk ladies improving with each meet

The Cedar Springs Cross Country girls ran in the Kent Ottawa County Meet held at the Calvin College Gainey Athletic Complex on Saturday, October 12, showing that with each race they just keep getting better and better.

The JV Red Hawks getting out of the start box.

Courtesy photo.

The varsity squad finished 8th overall out of 14 teams. Coming in first for the ladies and running strong in a time of 21:14 was Danika Fessenden who placed 24th. Izzy VanDusen moved her way up as the race progressed finishing 49th in 22:24. Tonya Tepin ran her season best in an incredibly smart race placing 54th in a time of 22:44 with teammate Molly Bentley finishing four spots behind in 58th place in a time of 22:48, which is her new lifetime best. Finishing next for the Red Hawks in the 70th spot was Alexis Wood who ran yet another personal best of 23:07. Lily Howland ran strong coming in 75th in a time of 23:16. Larissa McGrath was not far behind snagging the 77th spot running a 23:20 with Jade Yowtz placing 80th in a time of 23:39, which is a new lifetime personal best for her.

The JV squad also had amazing performances and finished 5th of 6 teams missing out on 4th place by just two points. Junior Paige Marsman had her fastest race since her freshman season and the 6th fastest time for the team finishing 8th at 23:08, which is a new personal best. Madison Golliver ran her season best placing 13th in a time of 23:44. Rounding out for the JV team were Cloe Shoffner (32nd, 25:01), Isabella Smith (67th, 27:53), and Rachel Gallup (90th, 30:20).

“Anyone who has watched our girls compete this season are noticing with every meet they just keep getting better and better. With how the conditions of the course were, and how windy it was, our girls competed with grit and heart no matter what they were up against. Words cannot describe who proud I am of our girls. They have been working so hard and are just an amazing group that I’m blessed to coach,” said Coach Melinda Stressman.

The team will travel to Chippewa Hills High School to compete in the Late Season Warrior Invitational on Saturday, October 19.