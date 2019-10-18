Police seek armed robbery suspect

By Judy Reed

A K9 was called in to track the suspect but did not find him. Post photo by J. Reed.



Kent County Sheriff’s Deputies staged at the back of the Chase Bank building so as not to destroy the suspect’s track for the K9. Post photo by J. Reed.





The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect that robbed the Chase Bank in Cedar Springs Wednesday evening, October 16.

The robbery occurred at the bank at 7 S. Main Street, shortly before 6 p.m. The suspect was armed with a handgun and fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was described as dark-skinned, possibly African-American. Dispatch gave a description that said he could’ve been in his teens or early 20s.







A K9 was brought in, but they did not find the suspect.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 616-632-6125 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Chase Bank was also robbed in August 2015.

