How to boost business using live video

Live video streaming has become one of the most powerful ways to forge stronger connections with customers. Apps like Facebook Live, Instagram Stories, Snapchat Stories, YouTube Live Streaming, and Periscope can help small business owners boost sales and strengthen their brands.

Going “live” enables people to see what’s happening with your business in real-time and offers a more personal view of what your company does and who the faces are behind your logo.

If you’re thinking about giving live video streaming a try, here are some ideas to help you go live with content that will engage viewers and shine the spotlight on your small business’s strengths.

• Introduce a new product or service. Live video provides a memorable way to communicate features and benefits and get people excited about your new offerings.

• Feature product demonstrations and how-tos. Live video offers an effective way to demonstrate how products work and teach customers how to use your products. “Seeing is believing.” If you show people your products or services improving productivity or making life easier for a customer, it adds credibility and builds trust.

• Introduce a new team member. Sharing the credentials, capabilities, and personalities of new employees can facilitate a stronger personal connection with customers and enhance customers’ confidence in what your business can accomplish.

• Interview a raving fan customer and share their success story. This type of live word-of-mouth testimonial can serve as a powerful endorsement of your products and services.

• Show a fun “day in the life” glimpse of your office culture. Streaming video of your team’s camaraderie during work can help humanize your brand and give your customers a sense of what it’s like behind the scenes at your company.

• Feature your company participating in a community cause. Capturing real-time moments of your team giving back to the community can build a stronger emotional connection with customers. People feel good about supporting businesses that commit themselves to causes that help those in need.

• Show your team members celebrating a milestone. Whether it’s making a toast to your business’s five-year anniversary or announcing a new project partnership, celebrating your milestones through live video can show people you’re a thriving and growing company.

• Introduce a new marketing campaign or a branding development. Streaming video to raise buzz about new promotional offers or rebranding efforts (like a new logo) can generate excitement and enthusiasm—and potentially sales!

• Show off a team member’s skills on the job. By featuring your employees’ expertise and capabilities, you can reinforce why customers should choose your products and services over those from your competitors.

Gearing up to go live

Before you use live video for the first time, consider watching how other brands that sell products and services similar to yours are using live video streaming tools. That will help you generate more ideas and give you a sense of what resonates with viewers. Also, evaluate which live streaming platforms will benefit you the most. Consider your followers will be the most likely people to tune into your broadcasts. With that in mind, will one platform over the others reach more people in your target audience?

As you explore using live video streaming to market your business, reach out to a SCORE mentor for insight and suggestions. With expertise in marketing and all other aspects of starting and running a small business, our mentors are here to provide guidance and align you with the resources you need to succeed.

A SCORE Counselor can serve as a sounding board and will provide valuable unbiased feedback on how to improve things. The SCORE Counselor can also look at the business from the perspective of a bank or other investor, and raise questions you may have overlooked.

All SCORE counseling is offered as a free and confidential community service. There are 30 counselors in the Grand Rapids office of SCORE. Call 616-771-0305 for an appointment with a knowledgeable counselor or e-mail us at score@grandrapids.org.





