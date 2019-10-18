New business opens in time for holiday shopping

O’Flynn’s Art Gallery & Craft Shoppe will open their gallery and shop to shoppers on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. Located at 60 N. Main Street in Cedar Springs, O’Flynn’s can best be described as a small-town marketplace and will be open every Thursday and Friday 3-7 p.m. and every Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. –7 p.m. It will feature numerous unique and different artists, vendors and crafters each week.

The business is owned by Amanda Litz and Jane Stewart. Litz, who is passionate about art and creative expression, envisions this new downtown shoppe as “a place for the community to come together to support and inspire each other, and to be supported and inspired themselves.”

“I hope it will grow into a thriving small-town marketplace for local people to sell the art and crafts they are so passionate about creating and hopefully inspire others in some small way to follow their purpose and passion in life,” continued Litz.

Litz selected Cedar Springs as the hometown for this shopping venue and said, “I am very fond of the town of Cedar Springs. Since I moved here in 2009, I have watched and personally experienced the community coming together to support their schools, their businesses, and their people in times of need. I don’t know that there is a better town than Cedar Springs for a small-town marketplace meant to bring local people together to support and inspire each other.”

Shopping at O’Flynn’s is free to the public. Parking is available along the street in front of the shoppe and at several city parking lots within walking distance. Opening weekend will feature a variety of artists, vendors and crafters. “We hope to create a unique shopping experience for the people of Cedar Springs and the surrounding areas, and it’s just in time for holiday shopping where everyone is looking for that special, unique, gift for their family and friends,” said Litz.