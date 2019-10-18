Man charged in gun thefts

By Judy Reed

Charles Edward Skipp

A Grand Rapids man currently held in the Kent County jail on armed robbery charges was indicted last week on federal charges related to the thefts of 89 guns from the Cedar Springs Family Farm and Home in November 2017.

Charles Edward Skipp, 39, is charged in United States District Court, Western District of Michigan, Southern Division with one count of felon in possession of a firearms, which is not more than 10 years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine; and one count of stealing firearms from a licensed firearm dealer and aiding and abetting stealing firearms from a licensed firearms dealer, which is not more than five years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine.

The guns were stolen from Family Farm Home on 17 Mile Rd either late November 3 or in the early morning hours of November 4. Police responded to the break-in at the store about 7:30 a.m. after management discovered the guns were missing.

Skipp’s current case in Grand Rapids also stems from an armed robbery on August 26 involving drugs and/or guns. His bond was set at $500,000 for that case and he’s awaiting trial.