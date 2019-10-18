Kent County DPW to offer free tire disposal at two locations

Kent County residents can dispose up to 10 passenger tires for free in Rockford and Byron Center, Oct. 15-18

The Kent County Department of Public Works (DPW) announced that community members can safely dispose up to 10 passenger tires for free at either the North Kent Recycling & Waste Center in Rockford or South Kent Recycling & Waste Center in Byron Center. Kent County residents can bring their old tires to either facility during normal business hours 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Oct. 15-18.

“Whole tires are notoriously difficult to get rid of because they are not accepted by trash pick-up and cannot be disposed in a landfill unless they are shredded,” said Dar Baas, director of the Kent County Department of Public Works. “We encourage Kent County residents to take advantage of this opportunity to properly dispose of old tires.”

The free tire disposal is made possible by a grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). Tire disposal normally costs between $4-6 per tire. All the collected tires will be sent to a facility that will process and recycle them into new products.

The free tire disposal comes at a time when the Kent County Health Department is encouraging residents to protect themselves against mosquito bites due to the recent Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) outbreak, a virus that can lead to seizures, coma or even death. Old tires with standing water are a potential mosquito breeding ground. As of October 11, 2019, there were 10 human cases of EEE in Michigan. There have been no human cases in Kent County.

“We encourage all residents to take every precaution to protect themselves against mosquito bites,” said Adam London, Health Officer Kent County Health Department. “Removing any potential mosquito breeding ground from your property not only helps protect you and your family, but it also helps protect our community.”

For facility hours, locations and contact information, visit reimaginetrash.org.






