Equestrian team takes 8th at State

Congratulations to the 2019 Cedar Springs Equestrian team, who for the first time in over a decade, had an opportunity to compete in the state finals last weekend and finished in the top 10.

Top row (L to R): Carly Dunham,Paige Oosting, Melana Kettler, Taryn Troupe, Gloria Alverez, Chloe Myers, Grace Pavelka, Sam Waite, Morgan Chaffin, Emily Eagan and Casey Fiske.

Courtesy photo.





The team ended their season with an 8th place finish in Division B at the State Finals held this past weekend in Midland, Michigan.

The team competed at three district meets at the beginning of September, which earned them the title of Reserve District Champions and advanced the team to regionals. Regionals was a three day competition held the last weekend of September in Mason, Mich.

“The weather was not favorable and the team struggled to find their groove but the girls were determined,” said Coach Katie VanDyke. They came from behind and were able to claim the reserve regional champions in Division B and advanced the team to the state finals.

“It had been 12 years since Cedar had qualified for state,” remarked VanDyke.

The state competition was spread out over four days with multiple events each day. “We had a few factors that made our trip to state difficult,” explained VanDyke. “Two of our team members’ horses were hurt and unable to compete. The weather was rainy and cold but the girls didn’t let that get in their way!

“The heart and sportsmanship that this team has is absolutely amazing. I would like to congratulate our top three point earners from State: junior Chloe Myers, junior Melana Kettler and senior Carly Dunham. I would also like to thank our many sponsors and parents who supported us. Without you we wouldn’t be able to do this,” said VanDyke.