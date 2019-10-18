Digital agency and business development firm celebrates one year

In October 2018, Cedar Springs entrepreneur Sarah Smith launched a business development firm and digital agency from a home office. One year later, her business has grown in size where she employs a team of four and has clients across the United States including in Georgia, Texas, Ohio and Florida.

Sarah’s Consulting, LLC is a full-service business development firm and digital agency with passion and expertise in all areas of business development as well as creative and functional design, public relations, digital marketing, content marketing, social media, and responsive website design covering a broad range of industries. “Most of our clients are looking to improve efficiencies and increase sales within their target market and that’s where we help,” said Sarah Smith, owner. “We are a dynamic team with a diverse skillset.”

The Sarah’s Consulting team includes Chief Operating Officer, Ken Wilson who specializes in business development, budgets, marketing, mergers and acquisitions; Creative Director, Frank Krywicki who is native to Cedar Springs and is the creative mastermind behind all branding, marketing and creative design; and the Special Project Nurse Team includes Sarah Smith, RN, BSN, Miriam Flannigan, RN, BSN and Angie O’Dowd, RN who work directly with the agency’s health care clients.

Business owner Sarah Smith and her husband live in Cedar Springs and have four children attending Cedar Springs Public Schools. Sarah and her team are currently looking for the perfect office space in Cedar Springs, with a conducive space for client meetings along with offices for the creative team. “I am thrilled to be expanding our business here in Cedar Springs and very much look forward to getting more involved with the community and working with more local businesses,” said Smith. “We would love to have you consider us if you are looking for business development and/or a digital agency to help your business grow.”

You can learn more at www.sarahsconsulting.com and you can find them on Facebook and Instagram.

