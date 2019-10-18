CS Players to perform Oscar Wilde comedy

By Terri Riggle

The Cedar Springs Community Players is pleased to present the classic comedy, “The Importance of Being Earnest” by Oscar Wilde in October. Described by critics as being a “brilliant tour de force” and “a witty and buoyant” comedy, the play has entertained and delighted countless audiences the world over. It is enjoyed by all who savor the skill of artful conversation.

According to Wikipedia, as a spokesman for aestheticism, Wilde tried his hand at various literary activities: he published a book of poems, lectured in the United States and Canada on the new “English Renaissance in Art” and interior decoration, and then returned to London where he worked prolifically as a journalist. Known for his biting wit, flamboyant dress and glittering conversational skill, Wilde became one of the best-known personalities of his day. At the turn of the 1890s, the opportunity to construct aesthetic details precisely and combine them with larger social themes, drew Wilde to try his hand at playwrighting. He wrote Salome (1891) in French while in Paris but it was refused a license for England due to an absolute prohibition on the portrayal of Biblical subjects on the English stage. Unperturbed, Wilde produced four society comedies, which made him one of the most successful playwrights of late-Victorian London. His most favored was “The Importance of Being Earnest.” According to one critic, “The rallying cry of Wilde’s masterpiece is that it’s super-foolish…to pretend to be what you’re not.”

It opened on stage at London’s St. James Theatre on Feb. 14, 1895, toward the end of the Victorian Era. The Victorian Era embraced sexual proprietary, hard work, honesty, thrift, a sense of duty and responsibility towards the less well off, provided that they deserved help (alcoholics and the work-shy did not). Wilde’s comedy “skewers” Victorian England. He poked fun at the entire social order of the time—that intricate code of behavior governing everything from communication to sexuality. In a sad turn of events, Wilde himself fell victim to this code. After only four days from the play’s opening, Wilde was called out by his boyfriend’s father for being gay. He was arrested, tried and sentenced to two years of imprisonment at hard labor. He died less than five years later.

Performances of “The Importance of being Earnest” will be held at the Kent Theatre in downtown Cedar Springs from Oct. 18 and 19, starting at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 20 at 3:00 p.m. Advance tickets are available at the Cedar Springs Public Library or on the day of the performance at the Kent Theatre Box Office. Ticket prices are $10 for adults; $8 for students 18 and under. Please check the Library website for their operating hours.

