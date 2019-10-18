Click It or Ticket enforcement starts Oct. 17

Law enforcement looking for unbuckled motorists; encourages safe driving

Autumn in Michigan includes tailgates and bonfires, along with Halloween parties. Officers from police departments, sheriff’s offices and the Michigan State Police want to remind people to enjoy these activities and make safe driving choices this month as seat belt enforcement steps up across the state during the two-week Click It or Ticket campaign Oct. 17-31.

In Michigan, 192 people killed in traffic crashes during 2018 were not wearing a seat belt. October is the second deadliest month, behind only July, for fatalities of those unrestrained in a passenger vehicle in Michigan between 2013 and 2017.

“Wearing a seat belt is the simplest thing you can do to save lives and reduce injuries in a crash,” said Michael L. Prince, OHSP director. “When you’re out enjoying fall in Michigan it’s important to remember to buckle up – every trip, every time, every passenger.”

Michigan law requires drivers, front seat passengers and passengers 15 and younger in any seating position to be buckled up. The fine and associated costs for not wearing a seat belt is $65. Children must be in a car seat or booster seat until they are 8 years old or 4’9” tall, and children under 4 years old must be in the back seat.

In Michigan, the seat belt usage rate stands at 94.4 percent. The national seat belt use rate in 2018 was 89.6 percent.

The OHSP coordinates the Click It or Ticket effort, which is supported by federal traffic safety funds.

