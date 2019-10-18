Athletic Leadership Council roundup

By Nathan Van Kampen

We would like to inform you all about Homecoming week, the Equestrian Team’s performance at the State meet, and Boys soccer districts.

Last weekend, our equestrian team traveled to Midland to compete in the State meet. The athletes gave a great performance, finishing eighth out of eleven teams. We congratulate the team on another very successful season. (See article on page 1.)

This week is the High school’s homecoming week, each day we hope to see students show their Red Hawk pride by participating in the spirit days assigned which can also be found on the Cedar Springs Schools’ website. During Friday night’s football game against Ottawa Hills, our student section’s theme will be class color so we hope to see students from all grades help support our varsity team! Also a reminder that the homecoming dance will be this Saturday at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $10.00 each.

Following a three to one victory over Lowell last Wednesday, the boys Varsity soccer took on Forest Hills Eastern on Tuesday in the district semi-finals. They lost in an overtime shootout 3-2, finishing with a record of 11-6-1. Congratulations on a great season!

