Sun shines on Red Flannel Festival

By Judy Reed

It was a beautiful day for the 80th Red Flannel Festival last Saturday, October 5. Temps in the high 50s, low 60s, just cool enough for a light jacket, and the rain stayed away until the evening hours. Nancy Deyman, president of the Red Flannel Festival, estimated approximately 30,000 people attended the festivities, and she could be right—the streets and events were packed! We hope you enjoyed yourself, and by the looks of some of the photos you posted to our Facebook page, we think you did! We tried to use as many photos as we could in this week’s paper. We apologize if we didn’t use yours, but we just couldn’t fit them all in! Thank you for posting them for us. On this page, and pages in our Red Flannel section, you will see photos taken by you—the public—as well as some taken by our staff. Take a look at how much fun everyone had!

