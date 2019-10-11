Some city streets to be repaved

By Judy Reed

At least three streets in the City of Cedar Springs will see repaving this fall.

According to City Manager Mike Womack, the city has allotted $200,000 toward road paving, and currently has plans to do S. First Street between E. Cherry and E. Muskegon Street; East Maple Street between N. First and N. Park St.; and Ann St. between E. Beech and E. Muskegon St. They may also have enough money to do one block of S. Second Street between Church St. and W. Muskegon St.

The plan is to “mill and fill.” They will scrape off the old asphalt and put down new. “It’s a quick process. Maybe one day with a huge machine to scrape, and maybe another day or half a day to pave,” said Womack. He added that they would try to minimize the impact on anyone living on the road they are working on.

Womack explained that the decision on which roads to pave was made by the City Engineer, based on several factors, including what kind of shape the roads are in, how traffic travels the road, and how to get the most repairs in with the money they have.

Paving could begin as early as the end of the week.