School walkathon raises $47,500

Posted on 11 October 2019.

The Cedar Springs Public Schools walkathon event was held on Friday, October 4. Each elementary building walked for about 45 minutes. K–6th grade participated. “Between community business sponsors and the students raising money from pledges, we raised the most ever!” said PTO spokesperson Alyssa Ladd.

The total raised was approximately $47,500.    

The money raised goes to the PTO to help support the needs of the students. Recent PTO money has went to things such as field trips; K-1 Building classroom items such as play kitchens, easels, drying racks, sensory tables; playground equipment; spiritwear/class tshirts; books for classrooms; teacher/staff appreciation gifts and lunches; technology purchases; assemblies; installing drinking stations in some of the buildings; and more.

