Randolph Steadman, the son of Tammy Steadman, of Cedar Springs, was recently promoted to the rank of SFC.

SFC Steadman has been in the Army for over 13 years, and is stationed at Ft. Leonardwood, Missouri. He has done tours in Iraq and in the Sani Peninsula. He has been a Criminal Investigator and is now a Drill Instructor.

SFC Steadman is a graduate of Northview High School.