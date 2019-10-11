Get questions answered on school bond proposal

Do you have questions you’d like answered or points you’d like clarified on the Cedar Springs Public School bond proposal? You will be voting on it on November 5, so now is a good time to get some answers!

They will be holding public forums Tuesday, October 15 and Thursday, October 17. There will be held both days at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the 3rd floor boardroom at District Office (Hilltop), and at Beach Elementary in the evening, with a building tour at 6:30 p.m. and a meeting in the cafeteria at 7 p.m.

There will be major renovations at Beach Elementary, with plans for a new academic wing that will tie into the current cafeteria and gymnasium. The original academic wing was constructed in 1964.

There are plans for upgrades and repairs at all the elementary and secondary buildings, along with construction of a new 8th/9th grade building on the high school campus, which Supt. Scott Smith said would eliminate the need to build additional classrooms and to increase the size of the food service area at the High School. It also provides needed space to add new career/college readiness programs for students in grades 8 through 12.”

Voters will be asked to approve a tax levy of 7.9 mills over the next 18 years. If the bond proposal is approved by voters, it will provide $81,150,000 for district-wide improvements. The owner of a home with a market value of $150,000 would receive a tax increase of approximately $70 per year.

The bond proposal was put together with input from parents, community, and staff.

To read up on all the details, go to csredhawks.org and click on bond information. Then attend one of the public forums next week to get your questions answered.



