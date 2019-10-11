Fremont Police Chief fired over CSC investigation





Former Fremont Police Chief Randall Wright



The Fremont City Council fired Fremont Police Chief Randall Wright Monday evening, October 7, after he was arraigned in two different counties on 4th-degree criminal sexual conduct charges last week.

According to the Michigan State Police, Wright, 48, was arraigned in Kent County on October 2, and in Ingham County on October 3.

The charges are a result of a three-month investigation into Wright’s actions during a June 5, 2019 private bus trip to a Detroit Tigers game. During the return trip, the female victim alleges she was sexually assaulted by Wright as the bus travelled through the two involved counties.

Fourth Degree involves sexual contact with another person using force or coercion and is high court misdemeanor, punishable by up to 2 years in prison.

Wright, a Fremont resident, was initially put on administrative leave, but the City Council fired him at their meeting Monday evening. Sgt. Jon Geeting was put in charge of the department until a replacement is found.

