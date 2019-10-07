Former youth football president pays restitution

by Judy Reed

A former officer from the 2017 Cedar Springs Youth Football League board has agreed to pay restitution in lieu of facing embezzlement charges.

Past president James Michael Crouch and former treasurer Heather Marie Vaughn were both charged in July 2018 with embezzlement of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 from a non-profit or charitable organization, which is a 10-year felony.

According to Kent County Sheriff Detective Mike Tanis, the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office offered Crouch the deal. “As opposed to charging him criminally, he (Crouch) agreed to pay restitution for what he took, and to testify against Heather Vaughn if needed,” explained Det. Tanis.

Tanis said Crouch paid back a total of $1,405. The money was expected to be delivered to the league Monday.

The CSYFL contacted the police in March 2018, after they found they had $12,000 missing, and $6,800 in unpaid invoices. About $7,000 of the missing funds was money they had saved to buy new jerseys for the kids.

There were only two board members responsible for the money during the 2017 year—Vaughn and Crouch.

As the investigation proceeded, it was discovered that the two board members each took money from the league at different times. The missing money was never deposited into the league’s bank account.

Vaughn’s trial is currently set for February.