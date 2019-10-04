Sweet Adelines place 5th in world in mid-size choruses





They took to the stage from all over the world. Song, Dance, Four-part harmony acapella style. Barbershop at its best.

The Sweet Adeline International Competition in New Orleans proved to be a rewarding experience for The Grand Rapids Chapter of Sweet Adelines.

“We placed 5th in the world in mid- size choruses. We had 57 members onstage,” explained Team Leader Diane Thompson. “It was such a thrill to watch barbershop groups from all over the world compete.

Master Director Denise Van Dyken was proud of her group.

“We wanted to create an entertaining package and we definitely achieved that goal—the audience loved it,” she said.

The Grand Rapids Chapter of Sweet Adelines used comedy, rhythm, tap dance and numerous songs to invigorate the audience.

“I have been in the group for almost three years and we have qualified to compete at two International Competitions. It is such a thrill to be part of this group. Wish I would have joined years ago,” said Colleen Pierson.

Chris Segard, long time member of 26 years, is thrilled to be recognized and cherishes her newly acquired medal. “When you place fifth in the world, that’s a medal you hang around your neck with great pride.”

The group is always looking for new singers. Check out grsa.net for details on how to join and for upcoming events.

