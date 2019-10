This photo shows flooding on 5th Street between Pine and Cherry Streets. Photo from City of Cedar Springs Facebook page.





Storms that rolled through area earlier this week caused flooding in several areas around the city where Cedar Creek overflowed its bed.

Roads that were flooded included Main Street between Pine and Oak Streets; 5th Street between Pine and Cherry; and Park Street between Maple and Cherry.

Is it gonna rain on our parade?

More rain is expected Thursday. The forecast for

Saturday, Red Flannel Day, is 60°F and occasional showers.