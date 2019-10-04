Stanton woman killed in crash





A woman was ejected from this vehicle when it left the roadway and rolled last Sunday. She died from her injuries. Courtesy photo.





The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a one-car crash near the intersection of Grow and Kroman Roads in Fairplain Township at approximately 2:06 P.M. on Sunday, September 29, 2019. The passenger died as a result of injuries sustained during the crash.

The investigation revealed that a black 2008 Pontiac G6 was traveling south on Grow road when the driver, Randy A. Wilson, age 36 from Stanton, lost control on wet roads. The Pontiac left the road to the left where it overturned multiple times. The passenger, Krista L. Kinyon age 35 from Stanton, was ejected from the vehicle. Kinyon was pronounced dead at the scene and Wilson was transported to United Memorial Hospital in Greenville for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Kinyon was not wearing her seatbelt.

The rain and wet roads were a contributing factor in the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Greenville Department of Public Safety, Montcalm County Emergency Medical Services, Sheridan Fire Department, Montcalm County Road Commission, and the medical examiner’s office.

The crash remains under investigation.

