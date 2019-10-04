A new queen reigns





Bella Mosqueda (center) was crowned the 2019 Red Flannel Queen. Her court members are Makayla Pierce (left) and Paige Marsman (right). Photo by Megan Rosenberger.





On Saturday, September 28, the 75th annual Red Flannel Queen’s Scholarship Pageant took place at Cedar Springs High School. Eleven contestants competed in this year’s pageant, which celebrated 80 years of the Red Flannel Festival.

The master of ceremonies for the evening was Cedar Springs High School teacher, David Stuart. He was joined by the 2009 Red Flannel Queen, Jenna Johnson, who returned as hostess.

The Red Flannel queen contestants with pageant director Kaleigh Goehler. Photo by Megan Rosenberger.





The pageant was full of wonderful moments. The contestants all did a wonderful job answering their on stage questions, the 2019 Prince and Princess made an appearance, and even the Keystone Kops got some time in the spotlight. Also, in celebration of the 75th pageant, over 20 past Queens and Court Members attended the pageant wearing their crowns and sashes. All were recognized on stage. There was also a presentation recognizing Cindy Patin, who has volunteered with the Red Flannel Pageant for the past 17 years, most recently as the Queen’s Director. Cindy stepped down this year and leaves behind a wonderful legacy.

Contestant 6, Nicole Baker, was awarded the Miss Congeniality Award, which is voted on by her fellow contestants. Contestant 11, Bella Mosqueda, the daughter of Patrick and Catreal Walters, was named the 2019 Red Flannel Queen. Named to the Queen’s Court was Contestant 8, Makayla Pierce, the daughter of Thomas and Melinda Pierce; and Contestant 5, Paige Marsman, the daughter of Chad and Teri Marsman.

The Queen and Court will be presiding over Red Flannel Day, this Saturday, October 5.

