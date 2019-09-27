The Post travels to the Grand Canyon





Samantha Avery displays her POST at the Grand Canyon





The Post traveled to the Grand Canyon at the end of August with Samantha Avery, of Cedar Springs. But it wasn’t just a vacation; it was actually done as part of a charity fundraiser for the Project Athena Foundation.

“I hiked the Grand Canyon rim to rim from the south rim to the north rim, which is about 25 miles…about 9 miles down, across the bottom ‘box’ of the canyon, and up about 14.5 miles with about 6,000ft of elevation gain,” explained Avery. “The temperature in the canyon was about 150 degrees that day and it was miserable. You have to move quickly because you’re basically being cooked alive while you hike. I made it rim to rim in about 15 hours, with no serious injury, but did lose a toenail and a lot of skin from my feet and some of my gear melted.”

At the request of her parents and grandmother, Sam carried a copy of the latest Cedar Springs Post through the canyon with her and snapped photos at the bottom and the top.

“Over 5 million people visit the Grand Canyon every year and only 1 percent of those visitors hike down to the river, and only 1 percent of those hikers hike across the Canyon and up the other side. It may not be the first time the Post has been to the Grand Canyon, but I’m willing to bet it’s the first time that it’s gone rim to rim!” she remarked.

Avery explained that the hike was done as a fundraiser for the Project Athena Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps cancer survivors and victims of other medical ailments live out their adventure goals and achieve difficult physical goals after suffering from debilitating circumstances.

“This cause is near and dear to my heart since both my grandma and sister are engaged in an ongoing battle against breast cancer. I trained for a year to do this difficult task in solidarity with my older sister, who is currently in her own difficult task of fighting stage IV cancer.”

Sam said this is her grandmother Peggy Avery’s second bout with it, and she’s beating it. However, Sam’s sister, Sarah Brygal, recently lost her insurance, and needs help raising money for her treatment. She gave us a link to her sister’s gofundme page if anyone would like to help her out. Sarah was a teacher but is no longer working. She and her husband, who is a firefighter and septic tank inspector, live in Greenville with their four children. https://www.gofundme.com/f/sarah-brygal-cancer-relief.

Thank you so much, Sam, for including us in this project, and for taking us with you!

