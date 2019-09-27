Students honored in 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program





Jadon Grifhorst

Two students from Cedar Springs High School are being honored in connection with the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Jadon Grifhorst was named a semifinalist in the program, and Kaeleigh Casavant was named a Commended Student.

Grifhorst was one of 16,000 semifinalists in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Those academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 scholarships worth more than $31 million that will be offered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level. Over 90 percent of the semifinalists are expected to obtain finalist standing, and about half will win a scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.

Kaeleigh Casavant

Casavant was one of about 34,000 named as Commended Students. Principal Ron Behrenwald will present a letter of commendation to her from the school and the National Merit Scholarship Cooperation. Commended students are recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2020 competition for awards, commended students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the competition by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).

“Those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” commented a spokesperson for NMSC. “These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”